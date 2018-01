A TEEN was taken to Gympie hospital this morning after his car ran off the road at Imbil just after 5.30am.

The 17-year-old male from Jones Hill escaped with minor injuries to his head, neck and back a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

An Imbil police officer said the driver's car was towed out of a gully where it crashed on Kandanga Imbil Rd near the corner of Ray Myers Rd.

It was the only car involved in the crash.