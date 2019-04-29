Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Teen taken to hospital after car hits pig

Maddelin McCosker
by
29th Apr 2019 6:57 AM
A MAN in his late teens was taken to Moranbah Hospital after his car hit a pig late Sunday night.

The man was travelling on Goonyella Rd when his car rolled after crashing into a pig at 10.32pm.

Paramedics were called to the scene where they treated him for an injury to his arm.

He was then transported to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.

Another rollover near Bluff early this morning left a man in his 30s with multiple injuries.

The man was involved in a single vehicle rollover on the Capricorn Highway.

He was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition with seatbelt related injuries, as well as shoulder, leg and abdominal pain.

