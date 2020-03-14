Teen taken to hospital after another Gympie school fight

ANOTHER apparent Gympie schoolyard attack left one of the teens involved in hospital this week, it has been revealed.

The Department of Education confirmed a “behaviour incident” involving two students at Gympie State High School on Wednesday afternoon after paramedics were called to the area.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman confirmed a male teen was taken in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital with facial injuries following an “incident” on Everson Rd at about 3.21pm.

QAS did not confirm what that incident was, but a Department of Education statement said it was “aware of a behaviour incident” at the school on that date.

“The Department of Education is aware of a behaviour incident which occurred at Gympie State High School on 11 March 2020 involving two students,” a spokesperson said.

“Following the incident school staff acted immediately and contacted the Queensland Ambulance Service as a precaution.

“One student was transported to hospital by QAS for a minor injury and did not require hospitalisation.

“The students involved have been dealt with in line with the school’s Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students.

“Gympie State High School will continue to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and maintain a safe learning environment for everyone in their school community.”

The spokesperson said the school remained “committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment”.

“Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority.”

The latest incident comes after a social media page promoting seemingly local schoolyard fights surfaced earlier this week.

Gympie-created anti-bullying campaign The Good Fight Australia warned the creators of that page to remove the videos, which have been reported to police.

Additional Gympie school fight videos put online last year drew strong reactions from the community.