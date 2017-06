The ambulance leaves the Noosa Rd property after a teenager suffered minor injuries in a motorbike fall.

AN 18-year-old motorbike rider has been treated for minor injuries following a fall from his motorbike earlier this afternoon.

Ambulance crews headed to a property on Noosa Rd at Mothar Mountain just after midday, where a number of other young riders could be seen.

According to QAS media, the young man complained of back pain, but was otherwise in a stable condition.

He was subsequently taken to Gympie Hospital for further examination.