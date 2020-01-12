Teen sustains life-threatening injuries in fall from ute
POLICE are investigating a serious single vehicle traffic incident at Bowenville early this morning which left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.
Dalby police report that about 12.20am the teenager fell from the tray of a utility being driven in the Bowenville Reserve north-west of Toowoomba.
The boy sustained serious head injuries when he landed on bitumen and was taken to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment to life-threatening-injuries.
The 20-year-old male driver was not injured during the incident and is assisting police with their inquiries.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.