Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The teenager was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The teenager was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
News

Teen sustains life-threatening injuries in fall from ute

12th Jan 2020 6:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a serious single vehicle traffic incident at Bowenville early this morning which left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

Dalby police report that about 12.20am the teenager fell from the tray of a utility being driven in the Bowenville Reserve north-west of Toowoomba.

The boy sustained serious head injuries when he landed on bitumen and was taken to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment to life-threatening-injuries.

The 20-year-old male driver was not injured during the incident and is assisting police with their inquiries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bowenville dalby editors picks head injuries life-threatening injuries toowoomba traffic incident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen charged after $10k damage to Gympie sporting club

        premium_icon Teen charged after $10k damage to Gympie sporting club

        News A Gympie region teen has been charged after causing more than ‘$10k’ worth of damages at a Gympie sporting club this week.

        VIDEO: Elderly man airlifted to hospital in stable condition

        premium_icon VIDEO: Elderly man airlifted to hospital in stable condition

        News The driver lost control of the car before it crashed off the road.

        BREAKING: Major Gympie region event drawcard cancelled

        premium_icon BREAKING: Major Gympie region event drawcard cancelled

        News A decision has been announced regarding one of Gympie region’s historic events. ...

        Gympie budding musos to get helping hand

        premium_icon Gympie budding musos to get helping hand

        News Budding musicians get a chance to apprentice themselves to some masters in the...