Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGHWAY CRASH: A man in his late teens suffered suspected spinal injuries in the rollover last night.
HIGHWAY CRASH: A man in his late teens suffered suspected spinal injuries in the rollover last night. David Nielsen
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injury in highway rollover

14th Jun 2019 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER was taken to Warwick Hospital with a suspected spinal injury after a crash on the Cunningham Highway last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Wheatvale about 6.25pm.

The man, aged in his late teens, was not trapped inside the vehicle and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

One fire crew also responded to the single-vehicle rollover and waited for the vehicle to be recovered before leaving the scene about 7.30pm.

cunningham highway cunningham highway crash road crash rollover traffic crash wheatvale
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    'She had a full life for her 27 years, 3 months and 15 days'

    premium_icon 'She had a full life for her 27 years, 3 months and 15 days'

    News Kirsty was attempting the hazardous right turn across traffic which was then the only southbound way of turning into the Gold Nugget Service Station.

    New call for whale season shark net ban

    premium_icon New call for whale season shark net ban

    News Green group calls for shark net ban

    Muster artist Renee Geyer on regrets and standing ovations

    premium_icon Muster artist Renee Geyer on regrets and standing ovations

    Music 'Everybody is a problem child at some point.'

    • 14th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
    Why Gympie is wrapped in heavy fog, when it will lift

    premium_icon Why Gympie is wrapped in heavy fog, when it will lift

    News BoM forecaster predicts when heavy fog will lift