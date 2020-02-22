Teen suffers head injury in beach rollover

A teenager was taken to hospital with a head injury on Friday night.

A TEENAGE girl was taken to hospital with a head injury after a car rollover last night.

Paramedics were called to Noosa North Shore about 10.45pm following the single-vehicle rollover on the beach.

They assessed five people who were in the car at the time of the incident.

A girl in her late teens was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a minor head injury.

The others involved declined transport.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were not called to attend the crash and it was not being investigated.