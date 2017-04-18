Teen stomps on man's head in skate park bowl fight

SKATEPARK FIGHT: A Cedar Pocket teenager has been sentenced after he stomped on the head of a victim following an altercation at the skate park in Nelson Reserve.

A CEDAR Pocket teen convicted of stomping on somebody's head during a fight near the skate bowl in Nelson Reserve has been given a month's jail, suspended for six months.

Mark William Logan, 18, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrate's Court this morning to assault occasioning bodily harm but said he was initially defending himself from the victim, who had been acting aggressively.

He also said he had told the victim to go away before the fight started.

Logan's lawyer, Chris Anderson, told the court the victim appeared intoxicated and was marching around Nelson Reserve harassing other users of the skate park before he challenged Logan to "fight him”.

The police prosecutor said the victim had stated he did not know Logan, and that Logan had assaulted him out of nowhere.

The fight broke out when the victim threw the first punch aimed at Logan, which made no contact. Logan then reacted with two punches which floored the victim, the court heard.

It heard Logan then stomped on the victim's head, something Magistrate M. Baldwin concluded put an end to any chance of probation punishment.

"Without the stomp, you would have gone to probation to learn to deal with idiots, and the world is full of idiots,” Mrs Baldwin said.

"You can't argue with fools, they'll beat you down with experience.”

No conviction was recorded due to Logan's age and previously unblemished record.