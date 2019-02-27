Teen stomps on man's head in graphic bashing video
DISTURBING footage has emerged of a group of teenagers brutally bashing a man and stomping on his head as he lay still on a busy Maroochydore road.
Seven News Sunshine Coast distributed the video, which shows a group of teenagers throwing punches at a man before the fight spills onto Aerodrome Rd.
The victim is knocked to the ground and a male offender stomps on his head repeatedly.
The group walks off and the man is left on the road motionless.
A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital with a fractured jaw and missing teeth after the brutal incident.
The footage was captured on a witnesses mobile phone at the Horton Pde bus station on Sunday.
Six teenagers have since been arrested and questioned over the incident.