Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graphic footage of a teen stomping on a man's head has emerged in a shocking video of a bus stop bashing.
Graphic footage of a teen stomping on a man's head has emerged in a shocking video of a bus stop bashing. Contributed
Crime

Teen stomps on man's head in graphic bashing video

Shayla Bulloch
by
27th Feb 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISTURBING footage has emerged of a group of teenagers brutally bashing a man and stomping on his head as he lay still on a busy Maroochydore road.

Seven News Sunshine Coast distributed the video, which shows a group of teenagers throwing punches at a man before the fight spills onto Aerodrome Rd.

 

The victim is knocked to the ground and a male offender stomps on his head repeatedly.

The group walks off and the man is left on the road motionless.

A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital with a fractured jaw and missing teeth after the brutal incident.

The footage was captured on a witnesses mobile phone at the Horton Pde bus station on Sunday.

Six teenagers have since been arrested and questioned over the incident.

More Stories

bus stop editors picks footage maroochydore maroochydore police sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Burst water pipe puts popular salon out of trade today

    premium_icon Burst water pipe puts popular salon out of trade today

    News Back in business as soon as possible for Mary St business

    'I died and saw God': Man's heavenly encounter

    premium_icon 'I died and saw God': Man's heavenly encounter

    News 'I was actually kneeling before Jesus Christ'.

    Cigarettes and 'silliness' part of Gympie police drive off

    premium_icon Cigarettes and 'silliness' part of Gympie police drive off

    News Brisbane man's jail, community service after fleeing Gympie police

    Why you can trust The Gympie Times

    Why you can trust The Gympie Times

    News 'You can trust us to ask the questions you want answered'