Crime

Teen stabbed in the chest during disturbance

Frances Klein
by
30th Jul 2018 8:10 AM

A MALE in his late teens who was allegedly stabbed in the chest at a Tin Can Bay address was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital late Saturday night.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the patient had "a penetrating wound to the left side of the chest", but was transported in a stable condition.

A Gympie police spokesman said police from Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay attended a "disturbance involving a number of people" at a private address where a male had allegedly been stabbed just after 11.30pm.

A 15-year-old male was taken to the Gympie police station following the incident, he said.

Gympie Times

