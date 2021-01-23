Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three teenagers have been arrested after another teen was stabbed at one of Melbourne’s busiest train stations.
Three teenagers have been arrested after another teen was stabbed at one of Melbourne’s busiest train stations.
Crime

Teen stabbed at train station

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 1:07 PM

Three teenagers have been arrested following an alleged stabbing at Flinders Street Station in Melbourne overnight.

Officers arrested the trio - a 17-year-old from Mont Albert North and two 18-year-old boys from Balwyn North - just before 4am.

They are currently being questioned by police.

An 18-year-old has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

 

Originally published as Teen stabbed at Melbourne train station

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young woman hurt in early morning Woolooga crash

        Premium Content Young woman hurt in early morning Woolooga crash

        News Paramedics were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Brooweena Woolooga Rd at about 5.53am.

        Maniac caught driving 225km/h on Gympie road

        Premium Content Maniac caught driving 225km/h on Gympie road

        News The life-threatening pace outranked the second highest speeder by 60km/h.

        ‘Do the maths’: Gympie magistrate blasts P-plater’s driving excuse

        Premium Content ‘Do the maths’: Gympie magistrate blasts P-plater’s driving...

        News “You’re a P plater and you’ve racked up seven points. How many points do you get on...

        Gympie’s rising property markets revealed

        Premium Content Gympie’s rising property markets revealed

        News Four Gympie region suburbs have been identified as “rising markets”, with regional...