Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen stabbed at Coast house party walks himself to hospital

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
27th Oct 2019 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has taken himself to hospital overnight after he was stabbed in the stomach outside a Miami house party.

At around 11.40pm last night a group of uninvited people attended a party on Dawn Parade and were refused entry.

The party finished and as people were leaving, the 17-year-old boy was approached on the street by a group of males and was kicked, punched and stabbed with an unknown weapon.

He then attended Robina Hospital with a stab wound to abdomen.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an unlawful wounding.

Investigators are urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Dawn Parade and has dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
robina hospital stabbing house party teen

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 10 photos from Fashions on the Field in Gympie

    premium_icon GALLERY: 10 photos from Fashions on the Field in Gympie

    News More than a thousand people attended the 2019 Gympie Cup Race Day with the Fashions on the Field a huge success. Find out who won in each category.

    GALLERY: 25 photos from Gympie’s Relay for Life

    premium_icon GALLERY: 25 photos from Gympie’s Relay for Life

    News The Relay for Life event was a huge success with hundreds of people in attendance...

    Gympie’s best photographer wins in a landslide

    premium_icon Gympie’s best photographer wins in a landslide

    News The winner for Gympie’s best photographer has been revealed.

    Toolara Forest blaze keeps fire crews busy

    premium_icon Toolara Forest blaze keeps fire crews busy

    News A VEGETATION fire at Toolara Forest, just northeast of Gympie, kept emergency...