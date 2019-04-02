Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG FINE: Ethan Wade Jasperse was caught speeding and evaded police.
BIG FINE: Ethan Wade Jasperse was caught speeding and evaded police. contributed
Crime

Teen slugged with $7630 fine for traffic offences

Tahlia Stehbens
by
2nd Apr 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNLICENCED teenager has been slugged with a $7630 fine after speeding past police, running a red light and evading police.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday heard Ethan Wade Jasperse, 19, was clocked doing 97km/h in a 60km/h zone in October last year.

When police turned to chase Jasperse he drove through a red light and sped away from officers when they tried to intercept the vehicle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said while Jasperse had limited history, evading police attracted a minimum 50 days in prison, or 50 penalty units.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said his client was just 18 at the time and was already on probation for other matters.

Jasperse was also disqualified from holding a licence for two years.

More Stories

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    $90m boost to fix notorious Bruce Highway trouble spot

    premium_icon $90m boost to fix notorious Bruce Highway trouble spot

    Politics The Federal Government has bumped up its Bruce Highway fix funding with an extra $91.4 million committed to upgrade a notorious trouble spot.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Free jab for teens boosts fight against deadly disease

    Free jab for teens boosts fight against deadly disease

    Health All strains of the disease will be vaccinated against

    Police try to negotiate with man inside a Gympie CBD unit

    premium_icon Police try to negotiate with man inside a Gympie CBD unit

    News Police and other emergency services have been on the scene since 2pm