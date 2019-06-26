Teen sells $7000 worth of fake festival, concert tickets

FESTIVAL FRAUD: Kayla Rose Mateer was convicted for selling $7000 worth of fraudulent festival tickets.

FESTIVAL FRAUD: Kayla Rose Mateer was convicted for selling $7000 worth of fraudulent festival tickets.

A MAGISTRATE has told a Coast teenager, who sold fake festival and concert tickets, it was cowardly she hid behind the internet to take advantage of people.

Kayla Rose Mateer, from Warana, was convicted of selling $7000 worth of fake festival tickets between January and May 2019.

Groovin the Moo and the Big Pineapple Festival were among the events to which the 18-year-old sold fraudulent tickets.

She pleaded guilty today at Caloundra Magistrates Court to 30 charges of dishonestly obtaining property from another and one charge of dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer made submissions that this was "persistent, deliberate and prevalent offending" and a term of imprisonment was appropriate.

Defence lawyer Rod Morgan admitted the offences were serious.

"There's no doubt about that," he said.

"There are victims of the offences where money has unfortunately been obtained and a number of disappointed festival goers, it's had a significant impact.

"Mateer, more or less, does take responsibility for this by way of entering a plea of guilty."

Mr Morgan said Mateer's mother had a drug addiction.

He said a partial motivation for the offending was to buy groceries and toys for her younger brother, who was in the care of her mother.

"Not all of the money was spent in that way, Mateer accepts that some of it was spent on her own essentials," Mr Morgan said.

"She wasn't receiving any income at that stage."

Mr Morgan said a conviction being recorded would have a life-long impact on Mateer, who had no criminal history.

He asked magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist to consider sentencing Mateer to a period of supervision on probation, to potentially allow a conviction not to be recorded.

Mr Stjernqvist said Mateer was lucky she was caught early.

"If you would have kept going, then you would have done some time," he said.

"This is infuriating, benefiting from genuine people and what you did was basically taking a short cut.

"A short cut is illegal and it's cheating, and it's cowardly too because you're hiding behind the www."

Mateer was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended immediately for 12 months.

She was ordered to pay $7000.55 in restitution.

The conviction was recorded.

"It's not the end of the world," Mr Stjernqvist said.

"As a problem, it will go away at some stage."