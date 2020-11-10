Teen rushed to hospital after house fire

It took six firefighting crews to extinguish a blaze that engulfed a two-storey home at Woody Point.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said that one patient, a girl in her late teens, was being taken to Redcliffe Hospital with smoke inhalation.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said all occupants were accounted for and the blaze was under control by 1.53pm.

Multiple firefighting crews are working to control a blaze at a Woody Point home. IMAGE: 7 NEWS

The QFES spokeswoman said Queensland Police and fire investigators were on scene trying to determine the cause of the blaze which started at about 1.05pm.

She said fire investigators are examining the solar panels.

#Update - one patient was transported to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition for smoke inhalation at a #WoodyPoint house fire. Crews remain on scene in support of @QldFES pic.twitter.com/95Ks1dc5MR — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 10, 2020



A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were initially on scene fighting a fire at a two-storey brick home, with six crews attending in total.

