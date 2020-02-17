Teen ‘raped’ 11yo relative 100 times

A teen confessed to raping his relative around 100 times - after she gave birth to his baby in a bathtub, according to a report.

Norvin Leonidas Lopez-Cante, 17, was hit with a slew of charges, including rape and incest, after he admitted to having sex with his 11-year-old relative, KSDK reported.

Police began to investigate after Lopez-Cante's father, Francisco Javier Gonzalez-Lopez, brought an infant to a hospital in Missouri, claiming someone left the baby on his front porch.

The baby's umbilical cord and placenta were still attached and their body temperature was just 90 degrees, the news outlet reported, citing charging documents.

Two days later, cops went to Gonzalez-Lopez's home to interview him. There, the father said his son, Lopez-Cante, was the baby's father - and that the 11-year-old was the mother.

Gonzalez-Lopez reportedly claimed he didn't know the child was pregnant or that she was being raped until she gave birth in a bathtub at home on Tuesday.

Norvin Leonidas Lopez-Cante, 17, allegedly confessed to having sex with an 11-year-old family members around 100 times. Picture; St Charles PD

Lopez-Cante was read his Miranda Rights before he is said to have confessed to having sex with the girl about 100 times and about twice a week.

He also said he didn't know she was pregnant, per KSDK.

It's unclear how Lopez-Cante and his father are related to the 11-year-old, who has only been identified as family member.

Lopez-Cante was charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and incest, and his bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

His father, Gonzalez-Lopez, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and his bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Documents claim Gonzalez-Lopez was illegally in the U.S. and had previously been deported.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.