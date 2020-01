Paramedics were called to a teenager who had been pulled from the water at Double Island Point in a near drowning.

A TEENAGER has been pulled from the ocean at a popular tourist hot spot in a near drowning.

Reports indicate Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) was called to a near drowning at Double Island Point about 4.45pm yesterday.

A 16-year-old boy was conscious and breathing at the time of the call.

A spokesman from QAS said it was not known whether the boy was taken to hospital.