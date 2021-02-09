Menu
Crime

Teen murder accused slapped with more offences

by Elise Williams
9th Feb 2021 11:50 AM
Police have this morning confirmed they will not be adding a third murder charge following the death of Kate Leadbetter and Matty Field's unborn child Miles.

The teenager charged with murder has however been slapped with a string of further offences, including three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, and one count of driving with a disqualified license.

It comes on the day Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced courts will be given the powers to deploy GPS trackers as a condition of bail on youth offenders, as part of the government's response to the public outcry following a spate of high-profile incidents.

The couple, who were farwelled on Monday in a funeral for close family and friends, were walking their dog when they were hit and killed in a horror crash involving an allegedly stolen car at Alexandra Hills in Brisbane's east.

 

The teen was out on bail for driving offences, including evade police.

Police allege the 17-year-old Waterford West male, whose initial charges included two counts of murder and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle (adversely affected by an intoxicating substance), was driving the stolen vehicle.

He had his matters mentioned in the Brisbane Children's Court on January 27 but did not appear.

 

 

 

 

 

