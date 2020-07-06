Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen killed in highway crash identified

Peter Hardwick
6th Jul 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released the name of a Goondiwindi teenager killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Toowoomba at the weekend.

Patrick Finn Wallace, 18, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash with a semi-trailer on the Gore Highway about 5.50pm Friday.

The crash was near Kindon between Goondiwindi and Millmerran.

Social media was inundated at the weekend with well wishes for Mr Wallace's family and expressions of sympathy.

Irish Dan Wallace posted on his Facebook site: "At 6pm on the 3rd of July we tragically lost our baby boy & brother Patrick Finn Wallace affectionately known as Paddy, Irish, Pat or the Finn Fella, our hearts are broken, what we wouldn't give to have you back with us even for just one minute more ...

"Paddy you lived life to the fullest, you rose to any challenges set and my god you were given a few ... you loved your job and your friends ... we miss you & we love you ... there just wasn't enough time."

editors picks fatal car crash goondiwindi crash toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Travellers denied access to popular Coast getaway

        premium_icon Travellers denied access to popular Coast getaway

        News It was a busy weekend for Noosa Police as up to 40 cars were denied access to the North Shore and six hikers became lost.

        Cold now, but there is rain heading for Gympie

        premium_icon Cold now, but there is rain heading for Gympie

        News Some long range modelling suggests the region could be in for as much as 70-90mm

        Boaties implored to go slow after 6 turtle deaths

        premium_icon Boaties implored to go slow after 6 turtle deaths

        News Dugong and turtle are expecially vulnerable in estuaries, sandy straits, shallow...

        IN COURT: 65 people to face Gympie’s Magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 65 people to face Gympie’s Magistrate today

        News The region’s legal system continues its run back to full service