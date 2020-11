Paramedics transported a teenager to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a motorbike crash.

Paramedics transported a teenager to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a motorbike crash.

A TEENAGER has been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a single-motorcycle accident north of Gympie this morning.

At 10:36am paramedics were called to a location off Glen Echo Road where they treated the female patient for shoulder injuries.

She was then transported to hospital in a stable condition.