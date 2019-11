A teenager has been injured after a fall from his bike at motocross.

PARAMEDICS rushed to a Sunshine Coast motocross club this afternoon when a teenager fell from his bike in mid-air.

Initial reports indicate Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Parklands Motocross Park, Kenilworth, to reports a 16-year-old boy fell off his bike.

The teen reportedly fell from his bike in mid-air about 5.15pm and suffered some back and arm injuries.