Teen injured after falling from high ropes course

A teenager was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening after falling about 10m from a high ropes course at Noosa North Shore.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to the incident off Beach Rd about 5.15pm.

The male teen sustained back and neck injuries but was in a stable condition.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

