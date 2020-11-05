Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FILE PHOTO: A teenager was taken to hospital after falling from a high ropes course at Noosa North Shore on Wednesday.
FILE PHOTO: A teenager was taken to hospital after falling from a high ropes course at Noosa North Shore on Wednesday.
News

Teen injured after falling from high ropes course

Ashley Carter
5th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening after falling about 10m from a high ropes course at Noosa North Shore.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to the incident off Beach Rd about 5.15pm.

Parents 'disgusted' as dad arrested over school parking

The male teen sustained back and neck injuries but was in a stable condition.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

More to come.

high ropes high ropes fall noosa north shore
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEACH MOGULS: Who owns the best real estate at Rainbow

        Premium Content BEACH MOGULS: Who owns the best real estate at Rainbow

        News More than half of the properties at the heart of Rainbow Beach have not changed hands for more than 25 years

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        News Police believe he may have changed his appearance

        Sustainability meets style at new Mary Street business

        Premium Content Sustainability meets style at new Mary Street business

        News People will have the option to reduce their ‘footprint’ if they use the services of...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites