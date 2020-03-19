Teen injected with ice thought brain was ‘frying’

16/03/2018. Ice in Wagga Wagga. In the Mount Austin house of Jordan Futcher, 19, who started using drugs when he was 12 years old. Jordan pictured with a needle used to inject the drug ice. Picture: Dylan Robinson

A WOMAN who injected ice into a teenager with "a fear of needles" has been released from jail early, after the Queensland Court of Appeal ruled that her sentence should be reduced.

Samantha Jane Hoskin, 36, was sentenced to two years' jail for shooting up her 16-year-old friend with ice, despite the teenager saying "she did not want to be injected".

The Court of Appeal was told that Roma-born Hoskin and the girl were friends and regularly smoked marijuana together.

In March 2018, the teenager gave Hoskin $300 for marijuana - but instead Hoskin used the money to buy methylamphetamine.

The teenager agreed to use methylamphetamine but did not want to be injected. Picture: Dylan Robinson

The teenager went to Hoskin's house in Longreach and agreed to take the ice, but said she did not want to be injected.

When they went into the bathroom and Hoskin loaded up a syringe with 0.3g of ice, the teenager became hesitant - especially when she saw that the needle had a "bubble".

Despite her protests, Hoskin injected the drug into her arm and shortly afterwards the teenager fell back into the bathtub and began sweating, vomiting and seizing.

The Court of Appeal was told the girl told Hoskin she thought her brain was "frying".

Hoskin called 000 at about 3am and the teenager was transported to the Longreach Hospital, where she recovered.

Police charged Hoskin, who was on probation at the time for other drug-related offending, with aggravated supply of a dangerous drug to a minor.

She pleaded guilty in November 2019 and was sentenced at Rockhampton Supreme Court to two years' jail, to be released after eight months.

Hoskin challenged her sentence in the Queensland Court of Appeal asking to be released immediately because the sentence was too high and because it was calculated on a number of errors.

In a court judgment published online, it was revealed that the sentencing judge had mistakenly thought Hoskin's drug offending had begun when she was 19 - but it only started when she was nearly 30.

This was important, the Court of Appeal was told, because it meant her offending and probation breach had taken place in the context of psychiatric and substance abuse issues.

In March 2018, Hoskin was using methylamphetamine every two or three days, smoking marijuana at night and hearing voices, the court was told.

The Court of Appeal also stated that nobody else had been given a head sentence as high as two years for this type of offending.

Justice Phillip Morrison said in light of those mistakes, Hoskin's sentence was excessive.

He allowed the appeal and resentenced her to 18 months' jail.

She was given immediate release on February 6, 2020. - NewsRegional

*For free and confidential advice about alcohol and other drug treatment services, phone the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015.