Teen in custody over alleged bus stop tasering

A teenager has been remanded in custody after police alleged he tasered a man during a Sunshine Coast bus stop altercation.

Jackson Tyler Lawrence, 18, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 9, for five charges including assault occasioning bodily harm and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Maroochydore Senior Sergeant Matt Robertson said officers found Lawrence after a search warrant was executed at his house at 1am on Thursday, July 9

They allegedly located a taser device and keys to a stolen car located near the home, alleging Lawrence had stolen a Ford Laser from Nambour on Monday, July 6.

“He was taken into custody and charged in relation to an assault on July 2 where police will allege the suspect used a taser on a 29-year-old male,” Sergeant Robertson said.

The assault allegedly happened at a bus stop on Horton Parade, Maroochydore, on Thursday, July 2.

Police allege Lawrence struck a 29-year-old man twice with a taser on his back as he stepped off a bus from Nambour at the southbound station.

This allegedly caused the man to lose control of his muscles and fall.

Sgt Robertson said the alleged victim was rushed to hospital, but was not required to stay.

In Lawrence’s bail application in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 9, duty lawyer Michael Robertson said Lawrence should be released as there was no evidence of the bodily harm caused by the alleged tasering.

Lawrence, of Maroochydore, is yet to enter any pleas for his charges.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said supporting evidence was needed to show the alleged victim did not suffer any significant injuries.

Mr Madsen ordered for Lawrence to be remanded in custody until July 22, for further evidence to be obtained.