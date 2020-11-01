Teen hurt in single vehicle rollover on rural Gympie road

Emergency services have been called to help a teenage girl who was hurt in a single car crash this afternoon. QAS. Ambulance

A TEENAGE girl has escaped serious harm after her car rolled over in a single vehicle crash at Chatsworth this afternoon.

She was driving along Old Maryborough Rd when her car flipped near the intersection with Rycott Rd just past 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the girl, in her "late teens" and the only person in the car at the time, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

