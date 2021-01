A teenager has been taken to Gympie Hospital after he was thrown from his bike while riding at Veteran.

A teenager has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after being thrown off his bike while riding it on a rural property at Veteran.

Paramedics were called to the private property northeast of the city just before 1pm on Monday.

The teenager was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

