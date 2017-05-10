19°
Teen hit while crossing busy Gympie road

Donna Jones | 10th May 2017 2:35 PM
A TEENAGER was hit by a car this afternoon while trying to cross Station Rd near the Railway Hotel.

The 15-year-old male had just been dropped off at the corner of Station and Tozer Rds by bus when the accident happened about 2pm.

Gympie police senior constable Jon Roache said the teen went to run across the road to the Railway Hotel when he saw a car coming.

Trying to stop, he lost his footing on the wet road and slid into the path of a black Mazda CX5 driving up the hill towards the railway bridge.

The teen, an Edmund Rice Flexible Learning Centre student, was thrown into the air from the force, Snr Cst Roache said, leaving a significant dent on the car's front panel but luckily only causing minor injuries.

Paramedics treated the teen at the scene for cuts and scrapes to his right leg and left elbow.

He was not transported to hospital.

 

 

