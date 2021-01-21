Menu
Teen hit by shotgun fragments after group fight

by Erin Smith
21st Jan 2021 9:17 AM
Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after a 17-year-old boy appeared at Logan Hospital with injuries to the back of his head last night.

Between 6 and 7 last night a group became involved in a physical altercation at Logan Reserve.

After the incident a 17-year-old boy self-presented at Logan Hospital with an injury to the back of his head.

Police are investigating if the boy was struck by fragments from a shotgun fired from a passing vehicle.

Two 18-year-old men, who attended the hospital with the teen, did not require medical attention.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact police.

Originally published as Teen hit by shotgun fragments after group fight

