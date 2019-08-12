Teen held at knifepoint in Red Rooster carjacking

POLICE PURSUIT: A Red Rooster delivery car was carjacked at knifepoint last night. Photo: File

A WITNESS to a police pursuit says he could have been T-boned had he not seen police lights flashing behind a "flying" Red Rooster delivery car.

After fuelling up his car at Kunda Park last night, Tom Threadingham began pulling through an intersection when he saw flashing lights out the corner of his eye.

"Next thing this Red Rooster delivery car is flying through the intersection, through a red light, with an unmarked police car behind," Mr Threadingham said.

"I reckon the Red Rooster car was easily going close to 100km/h, if not over, in the 70km/h zone.

"Had I not seen the police lights and decided to stop, I probably would've rolled out into the intersection, assuming the red car would stop, and I could've been T-boned."

Police said a teenage delivery driver had been looking for an address at Primary School Court when he was flagged down by a man and two women just after 8.30pm last night.

The man then produced a knife and demanded that the 19-year-old delivery driver exit the vehicle.

The group fled in the stolen vehicle and the delivery driver was not physically injured.

A short time later, the car fled past police when officers attempted to intercept it on Nambour Connection Rd.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Maroubra Street just before 10.30pm.

Police said the man was aged between 19 and 20, wearing short Adidas pants, dark long-sleeved shirt and a dark bucket cap.

No descriptions were available of the accompanying women.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.