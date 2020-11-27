Teen girl ‘serious’ as chopper called to bad Woolooga crash

A rescue chopper has been called to the scene of a bad crash at Woolooga.

UPDATE

A TEENAGE girl is in a “serious” condition as a rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of a bad two-car crash at Woolooga late this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were assessing five patients following the two-vehicle crash on Brooweena Woolooga Rd and Bauple Woolooga Rd.

QAS said the crash happened at 11.06am, and the chopper is reportedly on the way to the scene.

A QAS spokeswoman said a teenage girl, school-aged male and three other children were among those being treated at the scene.

The girl, reportedly aged 17, is being treated for pelvic injuries and was listed in a “serious but stable condition”. The male is being treated for abdominal injuries and the three children for minor injuries.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY crews are rushing to the scene of a crash at Woolooga in which one person is reportedly trapped.

Paramedics and fireys were called out just after 11am to the intersection of Brooweena Woolooga and Bauple Woolooga roads.

