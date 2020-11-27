Menu
A rescue chopper has been called to the scene of a bad crash at Woolooga.
Teen girl ‘serious’ as chopper called to bad Woolooga crash

JOSH PRESTON
scott kovacevic
,
27th Nov 2020 12:08 PM
UPDATE

A TEENAGE girl is in a “serious” condition as a rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of a bad two-car crash at Woolooga late this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were assessing five patients following the two-vehicle crash on Brooweena Woolooga Rd and Bauple Woolooga Rd.

QAS said the crash happened at 11.06am, and the chopper is reportedly on the way to the scene.

A QAS spokeswoman said a teenage girl, school-aged male and three other children were among those being treated at the scene.

The girl, reportedly aged 17, is being treated for pelvic injuries and was listed in a “serious but stable condition”. The male is being treated for abdominal injuries and the three children for minor injuries.

More to come.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY crews are rushing to the scene of a crash at Woolooga in which one person is reportedly trapped.

Paramedics and fireys were called out just after 11am to the intersection of Brooweena Woolooga and Bauple Woolooga roads.

More details to come.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

