Teenager falls 20 metres from rocky cliff

Emergency crews have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a rocky cliff.

Emergency crews have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a rocky cliff.

EMERGENCY services have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a "rocky cliff" in the Gold Coast Hinterland this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews and paramedics were called to a location at Cedar Creek Falls in Mount Tamborine shortly after 4.10pm.

It is understood a girl in her teens had plummeted 20m from what emergency workers described as a "rocky" cliff near the main waterfall.

Emergency crews used ropelines to get her out.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with limb injuries.

Originally published as Teen falls 20m from 'rocky cliff'