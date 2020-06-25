Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a rocky cliff.
Emergency crews have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a rocky cliff.
News

Teenager falls 20 metres from rocky cliff

by Emily Halloran
25th Jun 2020 6:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a "rocky cliff" in the Gold Coast Hinterland this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews and paramedics were called to a location at Cedar Creek Falls in Mount Tamborine shortly after 4.10pm.

It is understood a girl in her teens had plummeted 20m from what emergency workers described as a "rocky" cliff near the main waterfall.

Emergency crews used ropelines to get her out.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with limb injuries.

Originally published as Teen falls 20m from 'rocky cliff'

rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No bail for ‘weak’ teen accused of box cutter assault

        premium_icon No bail for ‘weak’ teen accused of box cutter assault

        Crime A teenager cried as he was refused bail after allegedly slashing a girl’s neck at a Sunshine Coast shopping centre earlier this week.

        Storm would feel ‘very comfortable’ on Coast: CEO

        premium_icon Storm would feel ‘very comfortable’ on Coast: CEO

        Rugby League Dave Donaghy says players would feel 'very comfortable' on the Coast

        Gympie Basketballer on list of elite top 30 past players

        premium_icon Gympie Basketballer on list of elite top 30 past players

        News The former Brisbane Bullet was featured on the Courier Mail’s top 30 past...

        FREEZING! Gympie shivers through coldest morning of the year

        premium_icon FREEZING! Gympie shivers through coldest morning of the year

        News The chilliest start to the year comes just two days after the previous record was...