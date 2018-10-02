Menu
A 19-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree at Nanango overnight.
Teen driver dies in overnight highway crash

JOSH PRESTON
2nd Oct 2018 7:47 AM

Queensland Police Service crews were called to the site of the horror crash on the D'Aguilar Highway near Bushnells Road just before midnight, where the man was” pronounced deceased at the scene”.

A QPS Media statement revealed "preliminary investigations (indicated) the car left the road before travelling approximately 50 metres into a nearby paddock and colliding with a tree”.

The man was a local to Nanango and confirmed to be the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The QPS statement said the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating the cause of the crash.

