Teen driver charged over death of passenger at Teewah Beach

Tyreece Pilot was tragically killed in a crash on Teewah Beach last month. Picture: Facebook.

A 19-year-old man has been charged over a fatal crash at Teewah Beach on the Cooloola Coast earlier this year.

Police allege the 19-year-old man was driving a Toyota Landcruiser along the beach when it overturned around 1am on August 23.

An 18-year-old male passenger Tyreece Pilot (pictured) from Bray Park died at the scene.

The 19-year-old Cashmere man was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

