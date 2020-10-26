Menu
Tyreece Pilot was tragically killed in a crash on Teewah Beach last month. Picture: Facebook.
News

Teen driver charged over death of passenger at Teewah Beach

Frances Klein
26th Oct 2020 6:26 AM
A 19-year-old man has been charged over a fatal crash at Teewah Beach on the Cooloola Coast earlier this year.

Police allege the 19-year-old man was driving a Toyota Landcruiser along the beach when it overturned around 1am on August 23.

An 18-year-old male passenger Tyreece Pilot (pictured) from Bray Park died at the scene.

The 19-year-old Cashmere man was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at ONLINE HERE or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers ONLINE HERE or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001770609 within the online suspicious activity form.

Gympie Times

