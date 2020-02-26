Teen dies in freak eating accident

Abby Beaumont was a fit and healthy teenager until she suddenly collapsed in her kitchen a few hours after eating dinner.

An outgoing and friendly young girl died four hours after eating when food entered her lungs and caused heamorrhaging.

Abby Reese Beaumont from Wales had been enjoying a night at home when she suddenly collapsed on the floor of the family kitchen as blood poured from her nose and mouth.

Although neighbours rushed to the home to help, the 15-year-old's heart stopped and she passed away in hospital shortly after, The Daily Post reports.

An inquest heard how her lungs may have bled because of "obstruction by food particles" potentially caused by stomach acid being brought back up and swallowed back down the wrong way.

Her heartbroken parents Darren and Alison described her death as a "freak accident" and said nothing more could have been done to save their "fit and healthy" daughter.

According to reports, Abby had made herself chicken and nachos at around 7pm on April 2 after returning home from school.

She went up to her room to chat to a pal and lie on her bed but by 11pm, she started coughing and went downstairs to get a glass of water.

Her dad told the hearing how he heard Abby calling out for her mum twice before he raced to the kitchen and found her bleeding on the ground.

Mum Alison called an ambulance while Abby's 13-year-old sister ran to get help from their neighbours, who performed CPR.

By the time the ambulance arrived, Abby had gone into cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital where a team of medics battled to save her.

"THIS WAS NOT CHOKING"

Paramedic Jonathan Cross told the hearing how Abby had "a big airway problem and profuse haemorrhaging" but they "had to give Abby everything we could".

Holding back tears, he told Abby's family: "I think about you every day … I'm really sorry."

Paediatric pathologist, Dr Rajeev Shukla gave a cause of death as foreign body aspiration with massive pulmonary haemorrhage.

The teenager had eaten nachos she made for herself after school and collapsed around four hour later. Picture: Supplied/Daily Post

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, coroner for North Wales east and central, John Gittins said: "Meat, probably chicken has gone into her airways leading to a stress reaction. This was not a choking.

"She had her tea (three to four hours earlier) and no one expected anything of this nature to ever exist."

Abby's devastated dad Darren paid tribute after the inquest to his "grown up" and "mature" daughter.

He added: "Losing Abby was more like losing a friend for both of us.

Abby was described by her parents as being ‘very outgoing and friendly”. Picture: Supplied/Daily Post

"We had very adult conversations, she was very confident, outgoing and friendly.

"Abby had lots of friends but she was just as comfortable in her own company - she was quite happy being at home.

"She was just so full of life."

Darren and Alison are now planning to set up an organisation to offer help and support for families who lose a child so suddenly.

