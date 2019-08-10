Teen dies after wild police chase

There was lots of debris on the road. Picture Glenn Hampson

A TEEN who suffered critical injuries when he flipped a stolen car during a police chase through the Gold Coast yesterday has died.

Logan Dreier, 18, caused 30 minutes of mayhem, driving dangerously before crashing into a power pole and rolling at a Southport intersection during a police chase at 9.30am.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with critical injuries but died last night.

It comes as his extensive criminal history since turning 18 was revealed with him due back in court this month for allegedly stealing a car.

The chaos started about 9am when Dreier, a member of the low-level street gang the Street Team Brotherhood, another 18-year-old and a 17-year-old allegedly broke into a home on Howard Hughes Court in Maudsland, before a terrified 16-year-old girl called the police.

It is alleged the three men fled the scene in a stolen Nissan Pulsar, evaded police, dumped the car on Kopps Road, Oxenford about 9.10am and ran into bushland.

An 18-year-old was arrested a short time later at Movie World.

It will be alleged Dreier and the 17-year-old then stole a Toyota Hilux ute from Movie World about 9.20am.

The pair are accused of speeding off from Movie World and driving at high speeds south on the M1.

It is alleged that about 9.30am, Dreier tried to take the corner of Queen St off Nerang St, lost control, hit a power pole and rolled the ute several times.

He ended up about six metres from the vehicle with significant head injuries. The 17-year-old passenger, found sitting on the footpath, was handcuffed and loaded into an ambulance.

The 17-year-old has since been charged with break and enter, burglary and possession of dangerous drugs.

Dreier already had a long rap sheet of offences, despite only being 18. The charges range from drugs offences, to stealing cars, breaking into homes, fraud and robbery.

At the scene of the crash, Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Cary Strong said he hoped the actions of those who saw the crash may have saved Dreier's life.

"Initial treatment by the bystander and by Queensland Police officers and the critical care paramedic was paramount," he said.

Sadly, Dreier succumbed to his injuries hours later.

Multiple crews worked for up to 45 minutes to stabilise Dreier before he was able to be taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Residents reported hearing "screeching tyres and a loud bang" as the ute came to land on its side.

One man said police arrived "within 30 seconds" of hearing the disturbance.

Gardening materials, including turf, a garden hose and bags of soil from the tray of the vehicle were also scattered on the road.

The ute continued to block traffic for several hours as officers from the forensic crash unit and ethical standards command conducted investigations.

A full-scale investigation including the forensic crash unit and ethical standards command is being undertaken by police.