Teen Devils have Falcons within sights

FLYING WITH FALCONS: Gympie's Tia McLellan and Charlotte Blackwood will be hoping to be selected for the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Rugby League: Gympie Devils U14s girls side's inaugural year has resulted in four players heading for the Sunshine Coast Falcons gold side.

Tia McLellan, Charlotte Blackwood, Marissa Nicholson and Natasha Hurren will head to the Sunshine Coast tomorrow for a chance at being selected for the Falcons divisional 1 team.

Having played together for a few years, Charlotte and Tia have a combination similar to that of Lachlan Coote and JT.

Being selected for the first time, Charlotte will play as fullback for the first time, since switching from the centres.

"I would love to stay as fullback because I can connect more with Tia and can slide into different positions. Whereas when playing centre I have to stay on the side," she said.

"Tia and I have played touch together and we play really well together.

"It is a great opportunity to be eligible for the team.

"I didn't think I was that good but I must have some talent because I was selected."

Aspiring to one day play like JT, Tia likes to rally the troops on the field and be the playmaker.

"I have been playing halfback since I was 5. I love having control and directing the team," she said.

"My favourite thing about the game is being part of a team and not an individual.

"But I love everything about the game and how all the girls are all supportive of each other."

Coming from a rugby league household, Tia has always been around the game and this is the second time being selected for the Falcons.

"When my dather was younger he was involved with league and loved my brother and I playing," she said.

"I was selected for the Falcons last year and I went on to make the divisional 1 side.

"Hopefully I can made that side again."

Girls will play tomorrow at Wises Rd, Maroochydore.