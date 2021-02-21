Teen critically hurt in crash

Dozens of emergency crews were on the scene of a horror truck and vehicle crash at the intersection of Tin Can Bay Road and Randwick Road, near Veteran.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics got the call at 4:40pm.

One male in his late teens has sustained "significant" head and leg injuries and was freed from his Suzuki Swift by emergency services.

A car involved in the horror crash on the Tin Can Bay Road this afternoon.

The car is currently positioned on the grass and is significantly damaged, while the truck is positioned on the side of the road that is covered in rubble.

Queensland Police confirmed the crash was "serious" and said traffic was very heavy.

"Avoiding the area if possible would be good," a QPS spokesperson said.

Multiple vehicles are believed to be involved in a crash on the Tin Can Bay Road, Friday, February 19, 2021

One lane of traffic into Gympie has been cut off and is being diverted through Randwick Road.

A rescue helicopter was been called to the scene.