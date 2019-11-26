Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the men is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Pic Mark Cranitch.
One of the men is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Pic Mark Cranitch.
News

Teen critical after two fall from CBD balcony

26th Nov 2019 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has critical head injuries after he and another teen fell from a balcony during an altercation in the Brisbane CBD.

The pair, one aged 18 and the other 17, fell from the private balcony on Albert Street about 7pm on Monday.

It is unclear how high the balcony was.

One is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital while the other was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition. 

Police also seized drugs from the scene and have established a crime scene.

More Stories

Show More
cbd falling accident teen falling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dramatic end to drag race in Gympie region street

        premium_icon Dramatic end to drag race in Gympie region street

        News Neighbours rushed to the scene of a firey crash

        How Gympie catapulted this drug onto Aussie streets

        premium_icon How Gympie catapulted this drug onto Aussie streets

        News Town's sad, key part in the rapid expansion of the drug

        $40k lights too heavy for Gympie’s new Christmas tree

        $40k lights too heavy for Gympie’s new Christmas tree

        News The scheduled lighting of the tree event will also be postponed to December 2020...

        Eight people due to appear in two Gympie courts today

        premium_icon Eight people due to appear in two Gympie courts today

        News Every court sitting day, a number of people are required to attend a Gympie court...