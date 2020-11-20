Teen crashes dad’s $4.6 million supercar

A teen YouTuber, who is the son of a billionaire, totalled his dad's one-of-a-kind $3.4 million ($A4.6 million) hypercar before taking to Instagram to say "s*** happens".

Gage Gillean, 17, crashed the multimillion-dollar purple Pagani Huayra Roadster on Tuesday in Dallas, Texas.

Pictures show the Italian sports car lying in pieces at the roadside after the crash that left the teenager suffering minor injuries.

Gage, whose YouTube channel GG Exotics has 84,000 subscribers, posted footage on his channel on Wednesday detailing the crash.

He later posted a photo of himself with his arm in a sling on Instagram.

"S*** happens. Thanking God for a second chance at life. Crash could've left us with worse injuries or even death," he wrote.

"Wanna say thanks to my family, friends and fans for all the messages. Means a lot."

It is not yet clear what caused the wreck, but the hypercar appears to have smashed into a tree.

Gage Gillean posted a picture of his injuries and wrote 's*** happens'

The teen is believed to have been in the car at the time with friend and fellow YouTuber Zach Walker.

Gage's dad is Tim Gillean, founder of Dallas-based private equity firm Cross Equities, who owns a fleet of high-end sports cars and other vehicles.

The teenager's social media feeds are filed with photos of videos of him driving and posing with his dad's cars.

Video from the aftermath of the crash shows the one-of-a-kind vehicle in pieces with bodywork strewn over the roadside.

The car's airbags can be seen to have been deployed and most of its purple bodywork has been ripped to pieces.

At least one of the front wheels was ripped off along with the driver's door as wreckage surrounds the crumpled vehicle.

The Instagram post by the 17-year-old Gillean

One video posted of the crash was captioned by a witness "dude's lucky to be alive".

Pictures from the teen's Instagram show him previously posing alongside the car which appears to have gold wheel rims.

His dad is believed to have only purchased the Pagani in June - with Gage posing alongside it with the caption "new arrival".

He also is believed to own a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a Ferrari LaFerrari, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Mclaren Senna.

The billionaire also recently splashed out on a $US20 million ($A27.4 million) mega yacht.

Gage and his pals were pictured on it last month in the Bahamas.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Teen crashes dad's $4.6 million supercar