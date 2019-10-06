Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The teenager was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition.
The teenager was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition. Contributed
News

Teen crash victim airlifted with neck injuries

6th Oct 2019 6:25 AM | Updated: 7:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a teenager to hospital after he was injured in a motorcycle accident in the Scenic Rim region yesterday afternoon.

The teen was riding as a pillion passenger on the back of a motorcycle when a vehicle collided with the bike about 11.45am.　

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene around midday.　

Once on scene the LifeFlight critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic helped ambulance paramedics treat the teenager.

He suffered neck injuries and was airlifted to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters have attended five other incidents that have involved motor vehicles, motorbikes or pedestrians since Friday afternoon.
 

More Stories

airlifted to hospital editors picks motorcycle crash neck injuries racq careflight teenager toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 65 photos of the cricket action at One Mile Ovals

    premium_icon GALLERY: 65 photos of the cricket action at One Mile Ovals

    News In hot conditions four Gympie teams are battling for the win today as Harlequins take on Valleys and Wests take on Colts at One Mile Oval.

    Devils players that made the cut in Coast team of the year

    premium_icon Devils players that made the cut in Coast team of the year

    News 'She is one of the X-factors to do that for you'

    'Stunned' by Chamber, Perrett's lack of direction for Gympie

    premium_icon 'Stunned' by Chamber, Perrett's lack of direction for Gympie

    News Businessmen and politicians should know how Gympie should grow