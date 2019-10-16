Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former press secretary in the Obama administration Jay Carney has blasted the Trump administration for being “unpatriotic”.
Former press secretary in the Obama administration Jay Carney has blasted the Trump administration for being “unpatriotic”.
Crime

Teen crash parents get White House meeting

by JILL COLVIN
16th Oct 2019 7:19 AM

The family of a British teenager killed in a car crash involving an American diplomat's wife were headed to the White House on Tuesday for a meeting with senior administration officials.

A spokesman for the family announced the afternoon meeting on Twitter, and senior White House official confirmed it on condition of anonymity.

It was unclear whether the family would meet with President Donald Trump, but their spokesman Radd Seiger said in a tweet that he was "looking forward to getting further answers" about Harry Dunn's death.

Dunn's parents have taken their case directly to US audiences this week, holding a New York news conference and urging the diplomat's wife, Anne Sacoolas, to return to Britain.

The 19-year-old Dunn was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas outside a British air force base.

President Trump last week called it "a terrible accident" and said he planned to intervene and potentially arrange a meeting between the Dunns and Sacoolas.

More Stories

Show More
crash crime death diplomatic immunity white house

Top Stories

    Searing Gympie heat could intensify to 'damaging wind' storm

    premium_icon Searing Gympie heat could intensify to 'damaging wind' storm

    News Severe storm on the cards as Gympie to be hit of string of scorching days

    • 16th Oct 2019 8:32 AM
    Gympie truckie ploughs through service station at 80km/h

    premium_icon Gympie truckie ploughs through service station at 80km/h

    News Families leap in fright as delivery van careers out of control

    Four people facing Gympie District Court today

    premium_icon Four people facing Gympie District Court today

    News Trials and sentences continue in Gympie District Court today

    Gympie roof repairer brought undone by caravan park CCTV

    premium_icon Gympie roof repairer brought undone by caravan park CCTV

    News A Gympie court has ordered the 39-year-old to pay $2300