GUILTY: A teenager pleaded guilty in Murgon Magistrates Court. Photo: Queensland Police Service
Teen commits offence after being ‘led astray’ by mates

Claudia Williams
15th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
A TEENAGER who was “led astray” by his friends smashed a window with a fry pan in an attempt to break into the Gympie RSPCA thrift shop.

Christopher James Webb, 18, pleaded guilty to attempting to entering a premises and committing an offence by break and unauthorised dealing of shop goods in Murgon Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Tim Campion said Webb was drinking with friends at a skate park on September 9 when he asked for Panadol for a tooth ache.

Mr Campion said Webb looked at the pill rather suspiciously before taking it and then “lost control” and had limited memory of what happened.

“He is a slow learner and can be easily taken advantage of,” he said.

Four days later, on September 13, Webb took earphones off the shelf at Target Country Murgon and was seen on CCTV putting them around his waist.

Mr Campion described the behaviour from Webb, who lives a transient life between Kilkivan and Kandanga, as “boyish.”

Webb was ordered to pay $165 to RSPCA Gympie for the smashed window and sentenced to six months probation.

For shoplifting he was ordered to pay $8 in restitution to Target Country Murgon and not further punished.

No conviction was recorded on all charges.

South Burnett

