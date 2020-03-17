Menu
ACCUSED: Kalabe John Steven Saurine is charged with the murder of a Gympie man that occurred at Amamoor last Thursday.
Teen charged with murder yawning in dock

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
17th Mar 2020 3:36 PM
A GYMPIE teen charged with the murder of 22-year-old man Michael Zanco who was shot in the back of the head at an Amamoor property last week, had little to say in court.

Kalabe John Steven Saurine, 19, today faced charges of murder and attempted armed robbery at Gympie Magistrates Court.

Dressed in a black T-shirt, he stood in the dock with his face impassive, and yawned several times iduring his 10-minute appearance.

He did not enter a plea and did not apply for bail.

He had been due to appear in court on Monday at 9am on minor charges not related to the shooting, but failed to appear, Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted.

When asked why he had not turned up for court, the said because he had been arrested.

Magistrate Callaghan pointed out that had been two hours after he he had been expected at court.

Saurine pleaded guilty to lesser, outstanding charges from last month that included possessing scores of ammunition in the form of 49 of .22 calibre rounds and a 12-gauge shot gun shell.

He had also failed to dispose of used syringes.

These offences occurred at his Old Maryborough Rd home on February 19, 2020 when objects were found during a police raid.

He offered no defence to the minor charges – saying nothing when Mr Callaghan told him: “Now’s your chance to talk me down.”

He was sentenced to one day in prison on the lesser charges but has been remanded in custody until October 12.

