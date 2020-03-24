Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
Crime

Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

by Patrick Billings
24th Mar 2020 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly dragging a woman into an alley and sexually assaulting her in the state's far north.

Police allege the man approached a 23-year-old woman around 1am on Saturday as she walked along Edith Street, Innisfail, before dragging her into an alley and assaulting her.

A 19-year-old Mareeba man was charged with one count each of sexual assault, assault with intent to commit rape, and stealing on Monday.

The man was located by police on Monday afternoon as is due to appear at Innisfail Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

More Stories

Show More
crime queensland crime sex crime sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spirit House chef heads new Gympie tapas takeaway

        premium_icon Spirit House chef heads new Gympie tapas takeaway

        News New rules mean there’s no more dine in, but this head chef has found a way to work with that

        7 people facing Gympie court today

        premium_icon 7 people facing Gympie court today

        News Full list of people due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

        Little act of kindness in coronavirus chaos

        Little act of kindness in coronavirus chaos

        News Gympie family urges people to “spread the kindness” amid coronavirus chaos

        • 24th Mar 2020 12:37 PM
        Guests in lockdown as swanky venue confirms virus cases

        premium_icon Guests in lockdown as swanky venue confirms virus cases

        Health Several guests test positive to coronavirus after birthday bash