Teen charged after father stabbed in neck

David Sidhom is lucky to be alive after being stabbed in the neck.

POLICE have charged an 18-year-old man after a father of one was brutally stabbed in the neck in Sydney's north west last week.

Police believe that David Sidhom was at home with his family in their new home at The Ponds just after 9pm on Saturday night, when they were disrupted by noise coming from a group of teenagers partying at Ridgeline Park across the road.

It is understood that Mr Sidhom went outside to tell the group to keep their noise down when he was allegedly attacked by the group.

During the scuffle it is alleged that at least one member of the group stabbed Mr Sidhom three times in the neck from behind.

One wound was so deep that it narrowly missed his spine and windpipe, plunging close to 15cm into the young father's neck.

The 29-year-old was taken to Westmead Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He has since been released from hospital.

On Tuesday detectives seized two vehicles from homes near the incident. Those vehicles, along with a number of mobile phones which were seized, have undergone forensic examination.

Following further inquiries, an 18-year-old man was arrested after attending Riverstone Police Station about 7pm yesterday.

The stabbing took place in Ridgeline Park.

The Stanhope Gardens man was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was refused bail to appear in Blacktown Local Court today.

NSW Ambulance Acting Inspector Joe Ibrahim said that the wounds could have easily been fatal.

"If he was too far forward it would have severed his trachea, his breathing tube," he said.

"And if it was just a little bit to the left, he could have ended up as a quadriplegic."