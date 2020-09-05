Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teen has been charged after a fatal traffic crash in February.
A teen has been charged after a fatal traffic crash in February.
News

Teen charged after fatal Toowoomba traffic crash

Alexia Austin
4th Sep 2020 2:32 PM | Updated: 5th Sep 2020 9:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEEN has been charged after a fatal traffic crash in Toowoomba on the afternoon of February 25.

Police will allege that the 17-year-old girl had been driving a station wagon which crashed into the back of a utility waiting to turn right onto Opportunity Drive, pushing it into the path of oncoming traffic.

The utility struck a 53-year-old motorcycle rider, who died at the scene.

The teen has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

She will appear in the Toowoomba Childrens Court at a later date.

More Stories

fatal traffic crash toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hwy planners had more foresight when Gunalda crossing built

        Premium Content Hwy planners had more foresight when Gunalda crossing built

        News LETTER: There needs to be a concerted effort to get a four-lane dual carriageway to Maryborough and the Tiaro bypass should be the first phase of that.

        Deb’s fight to become first rural Premier in 30 years

        Premium Content Deb’s fight to become first rural Premier in 30 years

        News 'Time ripe for regional Queensland to have excellent representation'

        ‘More than a gym owner’: Tributes flow for fitness mentor

        Premium Content ‘More than a gym owner’: Tributes flow for fitness mentor

        News Loved ones still in shock after untimely death of popular gym owner

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites