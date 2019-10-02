Teen charged after disturbing viral video

WARNING: Graphic footage and strong language

COPS have charged an 18-year-old woman with assault after a disturbing video of a bloodied father being confronted in NSW's Illawarra region went viral.

The Snapchat clip was recirculated by the man's daughter on Facebook - and it's now been viewed almost 90,000 times.

Recorded at Woodford Memorial Park, in the region's northern suburb of Thirroul, it shows the 57-year-old man standing dazed and confused as blood pours from his eyebrow and cheek.

At about 6pm last night, cops arrested an 18-year-old woman at Wollongong Police Station and charged her with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

She was granted conditional bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on October 29.

Police allege the man had been sitting on a bench in the park about 8.45pm on Saturday when he was assaulted by a woman.

The teenager behind the camera can be heard describing how it was her friend's 18th birthday.

"This is pretty random but I f**ked this ***t up because he was looking at me and … (my friend), and it's her 18th so …," she says in the shaky video seen by news.com.au.

She then approaches the man, flashing the light of her phone in his face - saying "can I just take a photo of your face, look it's bleeding, that's from me".

The man can be seen looking dazed and confused. Picture: Snapchat

She then screams at him: "Look how dumb you are, ***t, don't look at me."

As the man stands, looking confused, she yells "that's what I did to you ***t" and repeatedly shouts "I'm gonna f**k you up", "You're going down ***t, you're going down".

Laughing loudly throughout, the girl then pans the camera round to her friend, who can be seen lying on the ground.

In a later Snapchat video on the girl's account, she said she was against violence but "seriously I had to post this it was that funny".

"He just got f**ked up," she added.

The man's daughter, Ellyce Quirk, has since uploaded the original video onto her Facebook page.

She said her dad was left stranded for more than three hours that night after his glasses were smashed.

"I have photos of his face where his glasses were smashed and cut his cheeks, his black eye and sore ribs," she told the Illawarra Mercury.

"I uploaded the video myself to show the world. She was laughing about it. She needed to be shamed and my post went viral."

The man’s daughter, Ellyce Quirk, shared the footage on her Facebook page. Picture: Facebook

The girl in the video posted on social media about the incident again on Monday saying she "shouldn't be proud at all".

"I don't condone violence. I'm not that person at all, it was a stupid mistake and I regret and know it was wrong," she said.

"I was utterly pissed and everyone has now got a different perspective of what has happened and I'm not that person at all. I'm really sorry but I shouldn't get this much harassment (on social media)."