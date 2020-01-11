Teen charged after $10k damage to Gympie sporting club

BIG MESS: The Cooloola BMX Club has sustained significant damage after alleged juveniles broke in and destroyed equipment and stealing a transponder worth approximately $6,000 on Tuesday night. Photo: Cooloola BMX

IT hasn’t been the best start to the year for the Cooloola BMX with more than $10,000 worth of damages done to the club on Tuesday night.

A stolen piece of equipment called a MyLaps Transponder Decoder worth an estimated $6,000 dollars plus damaged windows and doors were some of the carnage done to the club which occurred around 9-10pm onTuesday night by alleged juveniles.

A track rolling Suzi was also damaged, but due to not much fuel in the tank, could not be driven far. Photo: Cooloola BMX Club

Cooloola BMX vice-president Richard Plukaard said the club was very disappointed.

“It’s disheartening. Being a community group, we aren’t financially backed by the Gympie Regional Council and a lot of our revenue comes from fundraisers and raffles and sausage sizzles at Bunnings,” Mr Plukaard said.

“A lot of families put a lot of work and effort to help the club with various events and to see it all go on malicious repairs is quite gutting.”

Mr Plukaard said the MyLaps Transponder Decoder is a valuable piece of equipment used to run timed race meets and is valued at $6000.

Parts of the building were also damaged.

The MyLaps Transponder Decoder which has gone missing and is believed to be somewhere near One Mile, Gympie. This piece of equipment is worth $6000. Photo: Cooloola BMX Club

“It will definitely cost around $10,000 to repair everything. A glass sliding door and windows were destroyed beyond repair as well as a few locks damaged and destroyed and bmx plates, gloves all ripped up and destroyed,” he said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed a 15-year-old Gunalda boy has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering. Investigations are still continuing.

“We also had a break-in in November which caused less damage. They retrieved a bit of cash which we raised from a fundraiser but this second event has financially hurt the club,” he said.

Despite the theft, Mr Plukaard remains optimistic for the year ahead.

“We’ve still got 70 riders ready to hit the tracks and we’ve got to make sure the track is ready for them,” he said.

“We can’t let a couple of silly juveniles distract us from the events.

Racing will commence the first week of February with a come in and try day set for March with a date to be announced.

“We provide them with a helmet, safety gear and the bikes and we show them the track and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.