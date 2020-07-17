Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teen bitten on face by dog in Bowen

Laura Thomas
16th Jul 2020 5:44 PM | Updated: 17th Jul 2020 5:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been taken to Bowen Hospital after they were bitten on the face by a dog. 

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a crew was called to a Bowen property about 5.10pm. 

Paramedics transported the 18-year-old to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Services said police were still on scene but could be waiting for council representatives to arrive. 

He said it did not look like there was any criminal behaviour involved.  

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
bowen dog attack
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20-year-old convicted of sex crime in CBD

        premium_icon 20-year-old convicted of sex crime in CBD

        News Court hears man took advantage of girl six years younger than himself

        • 17th Jul 2020 5:30 AM
        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 6 Gympie men busted drink or drug driving

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: 6 Gympie men busted drink or drug driving

        News On man was caught driving while more than four times over the limit on an inner...

        Royal Commission called for into catastrophic collapse

        premium_icon Royal Commission called for into catastrophic collapse

        News 30 Gympie businesses were hit, and now parliament hears Ri-Con raises questions...