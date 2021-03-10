Teen attacked dad, threatened to choke him to steal gun

An Upper Glastonbury teenager has been placed on probation after a court heard he took his father’s gun using force and violent threats.

It was in the afternoon of March 5 when Adam Edward Carr decided he wanted to go pig hunting.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard Carr became aggressive towards his father, dragging him towards a gun safe in the living room.

Carr then held his father from behind and pushed his head into the safe, saying, “Open the f..king safe or I’ll choke you.”

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court that during the struggle, the keypad to the safe was unlocked and it was later revealed to be a defective lock.

“The defendant let go of his father and proceeded to access the firearm from within safe,” Sergeant Campbell said.

“The father has feared for his life and left the dwelling.”

Shortly after, Carr’s father was in contact with police and they came to the house.

Carr told police the gun was not loaded and he didn’t see anything wrong with his actions, despite the fact he was unlicensed to hold a firearm.

“The defendant was dismissive of the incident, stating, ‘I just went pig hunting,’” Sgt Campbell told the court.

Carr appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, pleading guilty to possessing a Category H weapon.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Carr was “very lucky” police didn’t charge him with more offences such as assault and stealing.

“I don't know whether he truly appreciates how blessed he is at the moment to be in this position,” Mr Anderson said.

Magistrate Callaghan placed Carr on probation for 12 months with no conviction recorded due to his young age.